'Alien: Earth' to launch with companion podcast

FX is teasing an upcoming podcast and immersive images to accompany the upcoming show "Alien: Earth." Photo courtesy of FX

July 11 (UPI) -- FX is teasing Alien: Earth - The Official Podcast, its upcoming podcast to accompany the release of its new series Alien: Earth, both arriving Aug. 12.

Adam Rogers will host the podcast, interviewing creator Noah Hawley, as well as cast members for behind-the-scenes details about the TV show.

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Admondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diem Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

A previously released trailer follows Neverland Research Island facility residents as they attempt to capture dangerous missing aliens.

Alien: Earth is a prequel to the 1979 film Alien.

FX is also teasing immersive images and scenes for Apple Vision Pro users that offers "a more engaging way to discover set details, character profiles and narrative elements."