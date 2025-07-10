Trending
'Upload' final season gets photos, Aug. premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Prime Video is teasing Season 4 of "Upload." Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
Prime Video is teasing Season 4 of "Upload." Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

July 10 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of science-fiction comedy series Upload is due on Prime Video Aug. 25, the streamer announced Thursday.

The show hails from Greg Daniels, who is best known for his work on The Office, and it takes place in a future world that consists of "holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance and 3D food printer," as well as "a virtual reality afterlife" for society's wealthy.

Season 4 consists of four parts that follow what happens when AI attempts world domination. The characters experience "heartbreak in VR and IRL," an official synopsis reads.

"The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time," the description continues.

Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson and Owen Daniels star.

