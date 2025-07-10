Netflix is teasing "Trigger," which arrives on the streamer July 25. Photo courtesy of Son Ik-chung/Netflix

July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the South Korean action-thriller series Trigger, starring Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang.

The trailer released Thursday features gunfights, violence and mysterious illegal weapons shipments.

Trigger imagines a gun-free South Korea, where Lee Do (Kim Nam-gil) is trying to put an end to the chaos that erupts after illegal weapons begin flooding into the country.

Moon Baek (Kim Young-kwang), meanwhile, is an enigma, and his motives are not quite clear.

The series arrives on the streamer July 25.