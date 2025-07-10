Trending
TV
July 10, 2025 / 11:41 AM

Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Tom Brady's new endeavor to "make Birmingham City a world-class" soccer team is the subject of "Built in Birmingham: Brady &amp; the Blues," a new five-part docuseries coming to Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Tom Brady's new endeavor to "make Birmingham City a world-class" soccer team is the subject of "Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues," a new five-part docuseries coming to Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Tom Brady's new endeavor to "make Birmingham City a world-class" soccer team is the subject of a new five-part docuseries.

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues, which arrives on Prime Video Aug. 1, is about the underdog soccer team's road to success amid new ownership.

In the trailer released Thursday, minority owner Brady faces skepticism about his knowledge of soccer.

"This is not a vanity thing," he says. "Let's get our elbows dirty."

The docuseries will feature players, staff members, and owners and "will also explore the unique cultural heritage of Birmingham City and a supporter base who have remained loyal," a press release states.

Brady, who played football for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the latest American celebrity to show an interest in British and European soccer teams.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac document their journey with the Wrexham Red Dragons in the FX series Welcome to Wrexham, while news broke Wednesday that television personality Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos will take over Italy's Campobasso FC in the ESPN series Running with the Wolves.

Tom Brady retires: a look back at his famed career

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sets himself up to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 27, 2002, in Pittsburgh. Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Trigger' trailer teases 'chaos,' 'action' in Korean series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Trigger' trailer teases 'chaos,' 'action' in Korean series
July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the South Korean action-thriller series "Trigger," starring Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang.
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
TV // 2 hours ago
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
NEW YORK, July 10 (UPI) -- "The Big Bang Theory" icon Simon Helberg told UPI he signed on to star in "Poker Face" because the mystery dramedy gives him the rare chance to play the hero.
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
TV // 2 hours ago
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
July 10 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega apologized for using a racial slur in past social media posts following her firing from "Love Island USA."
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
July 10 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Resurrection" stars Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman were among the cast members to attend the series premiere in New York City Wednesday.
Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season
TV // 7 hours ago
Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season
July 10 (UPI) -- Josh Holloway's 1970s-set crime thriller, "Duster," has been canceled after one season on HBO Max.
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
TV // 9 hours ago
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Resurrection," starring Michael C. Hall and premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, takes the "Dexter: New Blood" revival in further interesting directions.
Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
TV // 20 hours ago
Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser trailer for "Long Story Short," a new adult animated comedy from "BoJack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the sophomore season of "Twisted Metal," starring Marvel's Anthony Mackie and arriving on the streamer July 31.
'Big Bang Theory' spinoff a go at HBO Max
TV // 21 hours ago
'Big Bang Theory' spinoff a go at HBO Max
July 9 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Wednesday that it ordered "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," a "Big Bang Theory" spinoff, to series.
HBO Max officially returns to original name
TV // 21 hours ago
HBO Max officially returns to original name
July 9 (UPI) -- The HBO Max streaming service officially returned to its original name on Wednesday, after the change was announced earlier this year.

Trending Stories

'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
HBO Max officially returns to original name
HBO Max officially returns to original name
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series

Follow Us