Trending
TV
July 10, 2025 / 2:23 PM

'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Domhnall Gleeson, seen at the 2025 premiere of "Fountain of Youth" in New York City, stars in "The Paper." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Domhnall Gleeson, seen at the 2025 premiere of "Fountain of Youth" in New York City, stars in "The Paper." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that The Paper will premiere on the streaming service Sept. 4. The Paper is the follow-up series to NBC's The Office.

The premise sees the documentary crew that followed the Dunder Mifflin paper company for nine seasons on The Office make a new feature -- this time they are following a small-town newspaper office.

Teaser art for The Paper features the name of the show's newspaper, The Toledo Truth Teller. Oscar Nuñez also reprises his role from The Office, Oscar Martinez.

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts. Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Harvey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson and Nancy Lenehan will guest star.

Four episodes premiere Sept. 4, with two more to be released every Thursday in September. Peacock first ordered the series in May 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
TV // 10 minutes ago
Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
July 10 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa tries to avoid "another needless war" in the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Chief of War." The show explores the unification and colonization of Hawai'i.
Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Tom Brady's new endeavor to "make Birmingham City a world-class" soccer team is the subject of "Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues," a new five-part docuseries coming to Prime Video.
'Trigger' trailer teases 'chaos,' 'action' in Korean series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Trigger' trailer teases 'chaos,' 'action' in Korean series
July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the South Korean action-thriller series "Trigger," starring Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang.
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
TV // 3 hours ago
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
NEW YORK, July 10 (UPI) -- "The Big Bang Theory" icon Simon Helberg told UPI he signed on to star in "Poker Face" because the mystery dramedy gives him the rare chance to play the hero.
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
TV // 4 hours ago
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
July 10 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega apologized for using a racial slur in past social media posts following her firing from "Love Island USA."
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
TV // 5 hours ago
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
July 10 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Resurrection" stars Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman were among the cast members to attend the series premiere in New York City Wednesday.
Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season
TV // 8 hours ago
Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season
July 10 (UPI) -- Josh Holloway's 1970s-set crime thriller, "Duster," has been canceled after one season on HBO Max.
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
TV // 11 hours ago
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Resurrection," starring Michael C. Hall and premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, takes the "Dexter: New Blood" revival in further interesting directions.
Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
TV // 22 hours ago
Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser trailer for "Long Story Short," a new adult animated comedy from "BoJack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the sophomore season of "Twisted Metal," starring Marvel's Anthony Mackie and arriving on the streamer July 31.

Trending Stories

'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
HBO Max officially returns to original name
HBO Max officially returns to original name
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'

Follow Us