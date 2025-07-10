'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock

July 10 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that The Paper will premiere on the streaming service Sept. 4. The Paper is the follow-up series to NBC's The Office.

The premise sees the documentary crew that followed the Dunder Mifflin paper company for nine seasons on The Office make a new feature -- this time they are following a small-town newspaper office.

Teaser art for The Paper features the name of the show's newspaper, The Toledo Truth Teller. Oscar Nuñez also reprises his role from The Office, Oscar Martinez.

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts. Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Harvey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson and Nancy Lenehan will guest star.

Four episodes premiere Sept. 4, with two more to be released every Thursday in September. Peacock first ordered the series in May 2024.