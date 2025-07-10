1 of 3 | Prime Video is teasing Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia." Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

July 10 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing Season 2 of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 13.

The series is a sequel to the film Sausage Party, released in 2016.

In Season 2, Frank (Seth Rogen), Barry (Michael Cera) and Sammy Bagel Jr. (Edward Norton) are exiled from Foodtopia.

The trailer shows the trio stumbling upon New Foodland where, "every food finds fulfillment," humans are domesticated and everything is a "a little too perfect."

"Beneath the city's glossy fridges and cheery smiles likes a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society," an official synopsis reads.

Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Ruth Negga, Yassir Lester, David Krumholtz, Marion Cotillard, Jillian Bell, Martin Starr, Melissa Villa senor, Patti Harrison, Jay Pharoah, Miles Fisher, Haley Joel Osment and Andre Braugher also lend their voices to characters in the series.

