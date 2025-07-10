"Outlander: Blood of my Blood" arrives on Starz Aug. 8. Photo courtesy of Starz

July 10 (UPI) -- Starz is previewing the Outlander prequel series Blood of my Blood ahead of its Aug. 8 premiere.

The trailer released Thursday shows Claire Randall's mother Julia (Hermione Corfield) travel back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she meets Jamie Fraser's mother Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater).

Julia helps bring together Ellen and Jamie's father Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), who are from two rival Scottish clans.

Meanwhile, Claire's father Henry (Jeremy Irvine) searches for Julia in their present time of early 20th-century England.

According to an official synopsis, "Outlander: Blood of my Blood is a romantic saga that unfolds across time."

The series stands on its own, but a press release states that fans of the original series will learn "new perspectives" about the original characters when watching it.

"From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of the 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways," the official description continues.

Tony Curran, Seamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford, Rory Alexander and Conor MacNeill also star.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.