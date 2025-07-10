Trending
July 10, 2025

'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur

By Jessica Inman
July 10 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega is apologizing for using a racial slur following her firing from Love Island USA.

She posted a statement and video to her Instagram "about 48 hours" after returning from Fiji, when she said she could discuss the situation calmly.

"I am not the victim in this situation," the television personality, 25, began. "While I was in the villa, there were some posts that resurfaced from my past where I was very naively using an incredibly offensive and derogatory term."

She said a social media follower initially called out for using the slur in 2024, causing her to feel "genuinely ashamed" and wanting to ensure she "never made that careless mistake again."

"I am deeply, truly, honestly so sorry. I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that's absolutely no excuse because intent doesn't excuse ignorance. It just doesn't. And I just need you to know that I am so sorry," she continued.

Ortega also said she is in complete agreement with the "network's decision to remove me from the villa."

"I think that this is something that deserved punishment, and the punishment has absolutely been received for sure," she said of her removal from Love Island.

Her parents previously spoke about the situation before Ortega's return, saying that they don't condone their daughter's statements, but asked for compassion.

Ortega's departure from the show was announced Sunday.

