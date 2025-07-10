Trending
Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series

By Jessica Inman
Jason Momoa arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in 2019. He stars in the Apple TV+ series "Chief of War." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Jason Momoa arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in 2019. He stars in the Apple TV+ series "Chief of War." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa tries to avoid "another needless war" in the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

The new show explores "the unification and colonization of Hawai'i from an indigenous perspective," according to a press release.

In the trailer released Thursday, Ka'iana (Momoa) attempts to protect his family and unify the islands amid Western colonization.

"If this island is divided," he says in the preview. "This kingdom will fall."

As the teaser continues, viewers learn he does not want to "lead this family into another needless war."

Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes also star.

Momoa co-created Chief of War with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. He also penned the script and serves as an executive producer on the show, which spans nine episodes. The first two arrive on the streamer Aug. 1.

Momoa previously starred in the Apple TV+ series See.

