July 10, 2025 / 5:42 AM

Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season

"What a great ride!!" Holloway posted on Instagram when the finale aired last week.

By Karen Butler
HBO Max has confirmed it canceled Josh Holloway's "Duster" after one season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 10 (UPI) -- Lost alum Josh Holloway's 1970s-set crime thriller, Duster, has been canceled after one season on HBO Max.

"While HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television," the streaming service said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership."

The show premiered in May and its finale aired last week.

"Finale y'all! Lots of surprises," Holloway posted on Instagram.

"Hope everyone has enjoyed #DUSTER as much as I have. Thank you @jjabramsofficial Thank you @morganicink Thank you @streamonmax @hbomax And thank you to our amazing cast & crew! What a great ride!!"

It co-starred Rachel Hilson, Keith David and Greg Grunberg.

