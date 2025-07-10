Trending
TV
July 10, 2025 / 8:57 AM

Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Michael C. Hall arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Dexter: Resurrection" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Derek French/UPI
1 of 5 | Michael C. Hall arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Dexter: Resurrection" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Derek French/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Dexter: Resurrection stars Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman were among the cast members to attend the series premiere in New York City Wednesday.

Resurrection is a sequel to Dexter, which aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, and 2021's Dexter: New Blood. Hall portrays Dexter Morgan, a vigilante serial killer who served as a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department in the original show.

Hall, 54, wore a suit to the Wednesday premiere, while Thurman, 55, wore a floor-length romper over a billowing cream blouse.

"Michael C. Hall is so amazing..." Thurman previously said of her co-star on The Tonight Show. "He's really, really sweet and kind."

Resurrection also stars Jack Alcott, James Remar, Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, David Magidoff, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Neil Patrick Harris, and premieres with two episodes Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season
TV // 3 hours ago
Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season
July 10 (UPI) -- Josh Holloway's 1970s-set crime thriller, "Duster," has been canceled after one season on HBO Max.
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
TV // 6 hours ago
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Resurrection," starring Michael C. Hall and premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, takes the "Dexter: New Blood" revival in further interesting directions.
Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
TV // 17 hours ago
Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser trailer for "Long Story Short," a new adult animated comedy from "BoJack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the sophomore season of "Twisted Metal," starring Marvel's Anthony Mackie and arriving on the streamer July 31.
'Big Bang Theory' spinoff a go at HBO Max
TV // 17 hours ago
'Big Bang Theory' spinoff a go at HBO Max
July 9 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Wednesday that it ordered "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," a "Big Bang Theory" spinoff, to series.
HBO Max officially returns to original name
TV // 18 hours ago
HBO Max officially returns to original name
July 9 (UPI) -- The HBO Max streaming service officially returned to its original name on Wednesday, after the change was announced earlier this year.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series
TV // 18 hours ago
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series
July 9 (UPI) -- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos give a peek into the "quintessential underdog story" in "Running with the Wolves," a four-part docuseries that showcases the couple's experiences after purchasing an Italian soccer team.
'Queer Eye' to visit Washington, D.C. for 10th and final season
TV // 18 hours ago
'Queer Eye' to visit Washington, D.C. for 10th and final season
July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that "Queer Eye" has begun production for a 10th and final season in Washington, D.C.
Jennifer Aniston wants a say in 'Morning Show' Season 4 teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston wants a say in 'Morning Show' Season 4 teaser
July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Season 4 of "The Morning Show," starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and arriving on the streamer Sept. 17.
Maggie Q: 'Ballard' spotlights importance of cold case investigations
TV // 21 hours ago
Maggie Q: 'Ballard' spotlights importance of cold case investigations
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- Maggie Q told UPI her new drama, "Ballard," shows how police investigators, as well as family members, may be haunted by crimes where justice has not been served.

Trending Stories

'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
HBO Max officially returns to original name
HBO Max officially returns to original name
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series

Follow Us