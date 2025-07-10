'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars

July 10 (UPI) -- ABC announced Thursday that it has ordered a revival of Scrubs. The announcement confirmed Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke are returning as their characters.

Braff previously confirmed his return for the revival, then in development, in May. Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence is also returning. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra will showrun.

Braff, Faison, Chalke, Lawrence, Hobert and Batra are executive producers along with Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Scrubs originally ran for nine seasons, on NBC from 2001 -- 2009 and ABC from 2009 -- 2010.

In the original series, J.D. (Braf), Turk (Faison) and Elliot (Chalke) were medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital. By the final season, they were established doctors mentoring a new crop of interns.

The series logline confirms that J.D. and Turk have remained friends since the original series, though have not worked together "in a long time." They face changes in the culture of medicine and interns with the same humor as the original series.

Scrubs also starred John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins and Neil Flynn with recurring characters played by Robert Maschio, Christa Miller and the late Sam Lloyd.