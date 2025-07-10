July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a trailer for Season 1, Part 2 of Sakamoto Days, which follows a former assassin thrust back into a world of violence to protect his family.

The series, based on the manga written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, released Part 1 of its first season Jan. 11, and Part 2's first episode will stream July 14, with 10 more episodes releasing on the following Mondays.

The series follows former hit man Taro Sakamoto, who gave up his violent ways to start a family and run a store with his wife, Aoi. Sakamoto is forced to return to the world of assassins after powerful organizations track him down and threaten his family.

The English-language voice cast includes Matthew Mercer, Dallas Liu, Vinnie Hacker, Rosie Okumura, Rosalie Chiang, Lexi Cabrera, Xolo Maridueña, SungWon Cho, Dushaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall, Toru Uchikado, Aleks Le and Jacob Bertrand.

The first episode of Sakamoto Days Season 1, Part 2 streams July 14 on Netflix.