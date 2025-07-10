Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series

July 10 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday it has ordered an untitled American History sketch comedy, executive produced by Larry David, Jeff Schaffer and Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground.

In a statement, former president Barack Obama said, "I've sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David."

In another statement, David joked that after his show Curb Your Enthusiasm ended, he wished to become a beekeeper.

"Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished," David wrote. "And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive."

Schaffer added some actual detail about the content of the six episode series, saying that David will play characters who did not change history, and were in fact ignored by history.

No other cast was announced but HBO promised other Curb regulars would appear.