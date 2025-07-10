Trending
TV
July 10, 2025 / 2:47 PM

Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Larry David, seen at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, is returning to HBO with a new sketch comedy series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Larry David, seen at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, is returning to HBO with a new sketch comedy series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday it has ordered an untitled American History sketch comedy, executive produced by Larry David, Jeff Schaffer and Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground.

In a statement, former president Barack Obama said, "I've sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David."

In another statement, David joked that after his show Curb Your Enthusiasm ended, he wished to become a beekeeper.

"Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished," David wrote. "And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive."

Schaffer added some actual detail about the content of the six episode series, saying that David will play characters who did not change history, and were in fact ignored by history.

No other cast was announced but HBO promised other Curb regulars would appear.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Claire's mom travels back in time in 'Outlander' prequel trailer
TV // 15 minutes ago
Claire's mom travels back in time in 'Outlander' prequel trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Starz is previewing the "Outlander" prequel series "Blood of my Blood" ahead of its Aug. 8 premiere. The show follows both Jamie and Claire's parents.
'Upload' final season gets photos, Aug. premiere date
TV // 58 minutes ago
'Upload' final season gets photos, Aug. premiere date
July 10 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of science-fiction comedy series "Upload" is due on Prime Video Aug. 25, the streamer announced Thursday.
'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' premieres Sept. 4 on Peacock
July 10 (UPI) -- Peacock announced a Sept. 4 premiere date for "The Paper" on Thursday. "The Paper" is a spinoff of NBC's "The Office."
Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 hour ago
Jason Momoa plays 'Chief of War' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
July 10 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa tries to avoid "another needless war" in the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Chief of War." The show explores the unification and colonization of Hawai'i.
Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Tom Brady takes over U.K. soccer team in 'Brady & the Blues' trailer
July 10 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Tom Brady's new endeavor to "make Birmingham City a world-class" soccer team is the subject of "Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues," a new five-part docuseries coming to Prime Video.
'Trigger' trailer teases 'chaos,' 'action' in Korean series
TV // 4 hours ago
'Trigger' trailer teases 'chaos,' 'action' in Korean series
July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the South Korean action-thriller series "Trigger," starring Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang.
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
TV // 5 hours ago
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
NEW YORK, July 10 (UPI) -- "The Big Bang Theory" icon Simon Helberg told UPI he signed on to star in "Poker Face" because the mystery dramedy gives him the rare chance to play the hero.
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
TV // 6 hours ago
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
July 10 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega apologized for using a racial slur in past social media posts following her firing from "Love Island USA."
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
TV // 6 hours ago
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
July 10 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Resurrection" stars Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman were among the cast members to attend the series premiere in New York City Wednesday.
Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season
TV // 10 hours ago
Josh Holloway's 'Duster' canceled after one season
July 10 (UPI) -- Josh Holloway's 1970s-set crime thriller, "Duster," has been canceled after one season on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further
HBO Max officially returns to original name
HBO Max officially returns to original name
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'

Follow Us