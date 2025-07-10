July 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for King of the Hill Season 14 and announced Ronny Chieng is joining the cast, taking over the role of Khan Souphanousinphone.

The trailer, released Thursday, finds Hank Hill dealing with modern innovations including Zoom meetings and all-gender restrooms.

Hulu announced Chieng (The Daily Show, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will take over the role of Khan, which was previously played by Toby Huss.

Huss, in turn, will take over the role of Dale Gribble, previously played by Johnny Hardwick. Hardwick recorded lines for six Season 14 episodes before his death in 2023, and Huss will take over the role starting with episode 7.

The Season 14 cast also features Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root and Lauren Tom.

"After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill," the official synopsis reads. "Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."

King of the Hill, created by Judge, aired its original 13 seasons on Fox. The original run ended in 2010.