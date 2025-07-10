Trending
TV
July 10, 2025 / 3:00 AM

TV review: 'Dexter: Resurrection' takes revival further

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Michael C. Hall, seen at the 2024 premiere of "Dexter: Original Sin" in New York City, returns in "Dexter: Resurrection." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Michael C. Hall, seen at the 2024 premiere of "Dexter: Original Sin" in New York City, returns in "Dexter: Resurrection." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- Dexter: Resurrection does not give the franchise as much of a fresh start as the revival Dexter: New Blood did in 2021. Once it resolves the loose threads from New Blood, however, it becomes a compelling new season of Dexter, premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The prequel Dexter: Original Sin already showed that Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) survived his seemingly fatal shooting at the end of New Blood. Resurrection opens with Dexter in rehab at a hospital in Iron Lake, N.Y., while his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), works at a New York City hotel.

As he recovers, Dexter once again starts seeing visions of his father Harry (James Remar). The explanation given, which won't be spoiled, is as good as any, considering Harry is a voice in Dexter's head.

The explanation of Dexter's survival from a point-blank gunshot is even flimsier, but anyone still watching has implicitly agreed they wanted Dexter to live.

Cameos from other Dexter co-stars aren't as satisfying for fans, given the context in which they appear. Dexter even makes a joke about it, seeming to acknowledge their iffy inclusion.

New Blood's David Magidoff returns as Officer Reed, who provides a lot of explanation for Chief Angela Bishop's (Julia Jones) absence. Angel Batista (David Zayas) even shows up from Miami to explain some remaining business from Seasons 2 and 8 in the original series.

While resetting the table, Resurrection does introduce some new story. Harrison saves a roofie victim and kills the rapist, disposing of him and cleaning up the scene using methods he learned from his father.

There is a certain glee in seeing Harrison take out a totally deserving creep, though his plans quickly go awry in an equally outrageous fashion. He's not quite found out, but Detectives Wallace (Kadia Saraf) and Oliva (Dominic Fumusa) are on the case of the missing hotel guest.

Uma Thurman is introduced as a cat burglar and Dexter makes his way to New York, though much of the season revolves around deciding whether or not to let Harrison know he is still alive.

Episode 2 introduces a new serial killer who incurs Dexter's ire. It is fun to see Dexter's opposition to this killer both by his own code, and over petty quibbles.

Even with rehab, Dexter is physically compromised, giving a reasonable way to address an aging serial killer. He now has all of New York City to play with, including public transit and his job as a rideshare driver, though the show invents the service "Urcar."

Dexter has to set up shop in New York, which means obtaining the drugs he uses to knock out his victims and setting up new kill rooms. Even maintaining his rideshare job introduces new demands, such as the accouterments customers expect and the need to maintain a high rating.

Harry is back to arguing with Dexter about his choices, a function he served in the original series and often proved to be right. Easter eggs from previous seasons also appear, much more organically than the ones in the season premiere.

Harrison continues to cover his tracks with the investigators and Dexter tries to help from afar. Dexter also finds a new surrogate family with the landlords from whom he rents a room, and who introduce him to Urcar.

Other characters appear in later episodes, so it would constitute spoilers to discuss Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter and others at length. Neil Patrick Harris changes his appearance considerably to play his role.

Where New Blood was more of a reinvention of Dexter, Resurrection is Season 2, or Season 10 if including the original series. Still, by addressing Dexter's inevitable changes, it is a stronger new season than the original's Seasons 5-8.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
TV // 11 hours ago
Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser trailer for "Long Story Short," a new adult animated comedy from "BoJack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
TV // 11 hours ago
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the sophomore season of "Twisted Metal," starring Marvel's Anthony Mackie and arriving on the streamer July 31.
'Big Bang Theory' spinoff a go at HBO Max
TV // 11 hours ago
'Big Bang Theory' spinoff a go at HBO Max
July 9 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Wednesday that it ordered "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," a "Big Bang Theory" spinoff, to series.
HBO Max officially returns to original name
TV // 12 hours ago
HBO Max officially returns to original name
July 9 (UPI) -- The HBO Max streaming service officially returned to its original name on Wednesday, after the change was announced earlier this year.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series
TV // 12 hours ago
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series
July 9 (UPI) -- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos give a peek into the "quintessential underdog story" in "Running with the Wolves," a four-part docuseries that showcases the couple's experiences after purchasing an Italian soccer team.
'Queer Eye' to visit Washington, D.C. for 10th and final season
TV // 12 hours ago
'Queer Eye' to visit Washington, D.C. for 10th and final season
July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that "Queer Eye" has begun production for a 10th and final season in Washington, D.C.
Jennifer Aniston wants a say in 'Morning Show' Season 4 teaser
TV // 15 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston wants a say in 'Morning Show' Season 4 teaser
July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Season 4 of "The Morning Show," starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and arriving on the streamer Sept. 17.
Maggie Q: 'Ballard' spotlights importance of cold case investigations
TV // 15 hours ago
Maggie Q: 'Ballard' spotlights importance of cold case investigations
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- Maggie Q told UPI her new drama, "Ballard," shows how police investigators, as well as family members, may be haunted by crimes where justice has not been served.
Jenna Ortega must save Emma Myers in 'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
Jenna Ortega must save Emma Myers in 'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- A new trailer for "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 shows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) attempting to save Enid (Emma Myers). The new season premieres Aug. 6 on Netflix.
Kyla Pratt, Kelcey Mawema to star in Lifetime's 'Girl in the Cellar'
TV // 1 day ago
Kyla Pratt, Kelcey Mawema to star in Lifetime's 'Girl in the Cellar'
July 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced Tuesday it has greenlit "Girl in the Cellar," a new TV movie starring Kyla Pratt and Kelcey Mawema. It will air August 23.

Trending Stories

'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer
HBO Max officially returns to original name
HBO Max officially returns to original name
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series
Aespa performs 'Dark Arts' in 'PUBG' collab launch film
Aespa performs 'Dark Arts' in 'PUBG' collab launch film

Follow Us