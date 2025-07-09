Trending
'Twisted Metal' stars join Calypso's tournament in Season 2 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Peacock is teasing "Twisted Metal" Season 2 ahead of its July 31 premiere. Photo courtesy of NBC
1 of 5 | Peacock is teasing "Twisted Metal" Season 2 ahead of its July 31 premiere. Photo courtesy of NBC

July 9 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the sophomore season of Twisted Metal, starring Marvel's Anthony Mackie and arriving on the streamer July 31.

The teaser released Wednesday shows Mackie's John Doe facing various obstacles as he competes in a "dangerous demolition derby tournament" for the chance to have one of his wishes granted by the game's host, Calypso (Anthony Carrigan).

According to an official synopsis, the second season kicks off as "John and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament."

Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett, Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Richard De Klerk, Michael James Shaw and Lisa Gilroy also star.

The first three episodes arrive July 31.

The series takes its inspiration from the PlayStation video games.

