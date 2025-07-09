1 of 5 | Apple TV+ is teasing Season 4 of "The Morning Show." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Season 4 of The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and arriving on the streamer Sept. 17.

The fourth chapter of the series takes place approximately two years after the events of Season 3, following the merger between UBA and NBN.

The teaser that arrived Wednesday opens with Witherspoon's character, Bradley, saying, "We have to stay together on this," followed by Aniston's Alex adding, "I need to have a say in the future of this place.

Viewers see Alex walking by a corporate building in a black dress, while elsewhere in the city, Bradley wears an all-black ensemble.

"I need dirt," Mark Duplass' Chip says as his reflection appears in the building. "Something I can trade."

According to an official synopsis, Season 4 finds the newsroom facing "newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America."

Jon Hamm, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook also star.

