Trending
TV
July 9, 2025 / 3:20 PM

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos own Italian soccer club in ESPN series

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Running with the Wolves" arrives on ESPN July 29. Photo courtesy of ESPN
1 of 5 | "Running with the Wolves" arrives on ESPN July 29. Photo courtesy of ESPN

July 9 (UPI) -- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos give a peek into the "quintessential underdog story" in Running with the Wolves, a four-part docuseries that showcases the couple's experiences after purchasing an Italian soccer team.

The duo bought Campobasso FC in 2022 and have since "helped breathe new life into the once-struggling team," a press release states.

The team known as the "Lupi," or "Wolves," face continued challenges, including high pressure and injuries.

"The Wolves' margin for error is slim as they teeter from a playoff team to facing relegation," an official synopsis reads. "Through it all, viewers get an unprecedented look at how Mark and Kelly balance the pressures of ownership, family life, their careers -- and the dream of leading Campobasso FC to glory."

"I thought we were just gonna buy a property," Ripa teases in the trailer released Wednesday.

"Well, there's a stadium," Consuelos jokes.

The first pair of episodes, "Leading the Pack" and "Home Games," arrives on ESPN on July 29, followed by "The Time is Now" and "The Wolves Den" on July 31.

Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 and have three children together.

Longest celebrity relationships

Tom Hanks (L) and wife, Rita Wilson, arrive at the eighth annual Fire & Ice Ball to benefit the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program in Los Angeles on December 3, 1997. Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988. The pair recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Queer Eye' to visit Washington, D.C. for 10th and final season
TV // 33 minutes ago
'Queer Eye' to visit Washington, D.C. for 10th and final season
July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that "Queer Eye" has begun production for a 10th and final season in Washington, D.C.
Jennifer Aniston wants a say in 'Morning Show' Season 4 teaser
TV // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston wants a say in 'Morning Show' Season 4 teaser
July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Season 4 of "The Morning Show," starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and arriving on the streamer Sept. 17.
Maggie Q: 'Ballard' spotlights importance of cold case investigations
TV // 3 hours ago
Maggie Q: 'Ballard' spotlights importance of cold case investigations
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- Maggie Q told UPI her new drama, "Ballard," shows how police investigators, as well as family members, may be haunted by crimes where justice has not been served.
Jenna Ortega must save Emma Myers in 'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Jenna Ortega must save Emma Myers in 'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- A new trailer for "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 shows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) attempting to save Enid (Emma Myers). The new season premieres Aug. 6 on Netflix.
Kyla Pratt, Kelcey Mawema to star in Lifetime's 'Girl in the Cellar'
TV // 23 hours ago
Kyla Pratt, Kelcey Mawema to star in Lifetime's 'Girl in the Cellar'
July 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced Tuesday it has greenlit "Girl in the Cellar," a new TV movie starring Kyla Pratt and Kelcey Mawema. It will air August 23.
'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
TV // 23 hours ago
'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
July 8 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for "Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War," a documentary series delving into the secrets of the Teen Mania youth ministry group.
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
TV // 23 hours ago
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "Untamed," a new series starring Eric Bana as a National Parks Service agent investigating a murder in the wilds of Yosemite National Park.
'NCIS,' 'Star Trek,' 'Ghosts' stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con
TV // 23 hours ago
'NCIS,' 'Star Trek,' 'Ghosts' stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con
July 8 (UPI) -- CBS Studios announced Tuesday that it will present panels with stars and creators of "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Starfleet Academy" and "Ghosts" at San Diego Comic-Con.
'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 5 premiere
TV // 23 hours ago
'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 5 premiere
July 8 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses" has been renewed for Season 7, Apple TV+ shared Tuesday. The spy drama series starring Gary Oldman will return for Season 5 in September.
Disney+ teases 'Alien: Earth,' Amanda Knox series in 2025 preview
TV // 1 day ago
Disney+ teases 'Alien: Earth,' Amanda Knox series in 2025 preview
July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its slate of upcoming 2025 releases, which includes "Alien: Earth" and "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox."

Trending Stories

'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
Movie review: 'Superman' celebrates comic book fantasy to extreme
Movie review: 'Superman' celebrates comic book fantasy to extreme
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and more join 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives

Follow Us