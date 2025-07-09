Trending
TV
July 9, 2025 / 10:31 AM

Jenna Ortega must save Emma Myers in 'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Wednesday must save Enid in the second season of "Wednesday." Photo courtesy of Jonathan Hession/Netflix
1 of 5 | Wednesday must save Enid in the second season of "Wednesday." Photo courtesy of Jonathan Hession/Netflix

July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 with a new trailer.

The teaser released Wednesday shows the titular character (Jenna Ortega) grappling with a disturbing prophecy after returning to her beloved Nevermore Academy.

"During one of her psychic visions, she learns that her best friend and roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) will die -- and that she's somehow responsible," an official synopsis reads.

Wednesday confides in her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who declares, "I will not let history repeat itself."

Zeta-Jones told Netflix's Tudum that "one would think" Wednesday and Morticia's relationship would have improved by Season 2.

"But one finds that it's a little bit more strained," she said. "So that's always wonderful to play."

Wednesday commits to saving Enid "or die trying."

The upcoming season will also star Evie Templeton, Steve Buscemi, Isaac Ordonez, Luis Guzman and Joanna Lumley.

Season 2, Part 1 arrives on the streamer Aug. 6, while Part 2 premieres Sept. 3.

Jenna Ortega's career: 15 images of the Hollywood star

Jenna Ortega attends the premiere of "Pete's Dragon" in Los Angeles on August 8, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kyla Pratt, Kelcey Mawema to star in Lifetime's 'Girl in the Cellar'
TV // 18 hours ago
Kyla Pratt, Kelcey Mawema to star in Lifetime's 'Girl in the Cellar'
July 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced Tuesday it has greenlit "Girl in the Cellar," a new TV movie starring Kyla Pratt and Kelcey Mawema. It will air August 23.
'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
TV // 18 hours ago
'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
July 8 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for "Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War," a documentary series delving into the secrets of the Teen Mania youth ministry group.
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
TV // 18 hours ago
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "Untamed," a new series starring Eric Bana as a National Parks Service agent investigating a murder in the wilds of Yosemite National Park.
'NCIS,' 'Star Trek,' 'Ghosts' stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con
TV // 18 hours ago
'NCIS,' 'Star Trek,' 'Ghosts' stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con
July 8 (UPI) -- CBS Studios announced Tuesday that it will present panels with stars and creators of "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Starfleet Academy" and "Ghosts" at San Diego Comic-Con.
'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 5 premiere
TV // 19 hours ago
'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 5 premiere
July 8 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses" has been renewed for Season 7, Apple TV+ shared Tuesday. The spy drama series starring Gary Oldman will return for Season 5 in September.
Disney+ teases 'Alien: Earth,' Amanda Knox series in 2025 preview
TV // 22 hours ago
Disney+ teases 'Alien: Earth,' Amanda Knox series in 2025 preview
July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its slate of upcoming 2025 releases, which includes "Alien: Earth" and "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox."
'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets teaser, Sept. premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets teaser, Sept. premiere date
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Alice in Borderland," due for a Sept. 25 release. The Japanese survival thriller stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya.
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
TV // 1 day ago
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
July 7 (UPI) -- Journalist Eva Pilgrim will serve as the next anchor of "Inside Edition," replacing outgoing anchor Deborah Norville.
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
TV // 1 day ago
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
July 7 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced "Tim Rex in Space," a new animated series aimed at preschool-aged children, will premiere on the cable network Aug. 4.
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" ahead of its Aug. 28 premiere.

Trending Stories

'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
Movie review: 'Superman' celebrates comic book fantasy to extreme
Movie review: 'Superman' celebrates comic book fantasy to extreme
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh introduce daughter Daphne
Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh introduce daughter Daphne
WWE 'Raw': Goldberg takes down Gunther
WWE 'Raw': Goldberg takes down Gunther

Follow Us