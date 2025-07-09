1 of 5 | Wednesday must save Enid in the second season of "Wednesday." Photo courtesy of Jonathan Hession/Netflix

July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 with a new trailer.

The teaser released Wednesday shows the titular character (Jenna Ortega) grappling with a disturbing prophecy after returning to her beloved Nevermore Academy.

"During one of her psychic visions, she learns that her best friend and roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) will die -- and that she's somehow responsible," an official synopsis reads.

Wednesday confides in her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who declares, "I will not let history repeat itself."

Zeta-Jones told Netflix's Tudum that "one would think" Wednesday and Morticia's relationship would have improved by Season 2.

"But one finds that it's a little bit more strained," she said. "So that's always wonderful to play."

Wednesday commits to saving Enid "or die trying."

The upcoming season will also star Evie Templeton, Steve Buscemi, Isaac Ordonez, Luis Guzman and Joanna Lumley.

Season 2, Part 1 arrives on the streamer Aug. 6, while Part 2 premieres Sept. 3.

