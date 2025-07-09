Trending
'Queer Eye' to visit Washington, D.C. for 10th and final season

By Fred Topel
From left, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent and Karamo pose in Washington, D.C., for Season 10 of "Queer Eye," coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | From left, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent and Karamo pose in Washington, D.C., for Season 10 of "Queer Eye," coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that Quer Eye is returning for a 10th season. The streaming service also confirmed that Season 10 will be the final season of the revival.

Season 10 is currently in production in Washington, D.C. Queer Eye, which premiered in 2018, is a revival of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

A photo shows Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo and Tan France posing at iconic D.C. locations. Brent officially joined the series in Season 9.

In D.C., the final season will showcase "heroes from the nation's capital" as they undergo makeovers and transformations that are the trademark of the "Fab Five."

At 10 seasons, Queer Eye is Netflix's longest running unscripted series. It has won 11 Emmys out of 37 nominations, including six consecutive wins for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

GLAAD Media awarded it Outstanding Reality Program, while Critics Choice Real TV awarded it Best Structured Series.

