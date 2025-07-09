Trending
July 9, 2025 / 4:01 PM

Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'

By Ben Hooper
July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser trailer for Long Story Short, a new adult animated comedy from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

The teaser, released Wednesday, shows the Schwooper family having the same disputes about backseat etiquette during two road trips decades apart.

"Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises," the official synopsis reads.

The main cast includes Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral and Nicole Byer, with Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz in recurring roles.

Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen serve as executive producers for Tornante Television, while Lisa Hanawalt is supervising producer. Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley from animation studio ShadowMachine serve as co-executive producers.

Long Story Short premieres Aug. 22 on Netflix.

