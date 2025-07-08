Trending
'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 5 premiere

By Jessica Inman
"Slow Horses" has been renewed for Season 7. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
July 8 (UPI) -- Slow Horses has been renewed for Season 7, Apple TV+ shared Tuesday.

The news arrives ahead of the show's Season 5 premiere, set for Sept. 24.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the man in charge of MI5's worst spies, in the dark comedy.

Season 5 will see the group try to figure out the deal with Roddy Ho's (Christopher Chung) "glamorous new girlfriend."

"Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action," said Apple TV+ executive Jay Hunt in a statement. "I'm delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary's magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses' slightly inept spycraft."

The series, inspired by Mick Herron's Slough House books, got the green light for Season 6 in October.

Slow Horses also stars Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Jonathan Pryce.

