July 8, 2025 / 4:20 PM

Kyla Pratt, Kelcey Mawema to star in Lifetime's 'Girl in the Cellar'

By Fred Topel
Kyla Pratt, seen at the 2025 BET Awards in Los Angeles, will star in "The Girl in the Cellar." Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 4 | Kyla Pratt, seen at the 2025 BET Awards in Los Angeles, will star in "The Girl in the Cellar." Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced Tuesday it has greenlit the TV movie Girl in the Cellar. It will air Saturday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Kyla Pratt and Kelcey Mawema will star in the movie inspired by a true story. Pratt plays Rebecca, a mother whose daughter, Lory (Mawema), keeps her boyfriend a secret from her mom.

When Rebecca finds out, she locks Lory in her cellar. Lory doesn't know, however, that Rebecca's father locked her in the same basement.

Girl in the Cellar follows Lifetime true crime movies Girl in the Attic, Girl in the Garage, Girl Locked Upstairs, Girl in the Video, Girl in Room 13, Girl in the Basement, Girl in the Bunker, Girl in the Box and Girl in the Shed.

Pratt previously starred in Lifetime original holiday movies Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve, No Time Like Christmas and The Christmas Pact. Mawema was in Lifetime's Cruel Instruction and The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice.

Eva Gonzalez Szigrisz wrote the script. Robert Adetuyi directs the film.

'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
TV // 6 minutes ago
'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
July 8 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for "Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War," a documentary series delving into the secrets of the Teen Mania youth ministry group.
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
TV // 18 minutes ago
Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "Untamed," a new series starring Eric Bana as a National Parks Service agent investigating a murder in the wilds of Yosemite National Park.
'NCIS,' 'Star Trek,' 'Ghosts' stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con
TV // 27 minutes ago
'NCIS,' 'Star Trek,' 'Ghosts' stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con
July 8 (UPI) -- CBS Studios announced Tuesday that it will present panels with stars and creators of "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Starfleet Academy" and "Ghosts" at San Diego Comic-Con.
'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 5 premiere
TV // 33 minutes ago
'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 5 premiere
July 8 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses" has been renewed for Season 7, Apple TV+ shared Tuesday. The spy drama series starring Gary Oldman will return for Season 5 in September.
Disney+ teases 'Alien: Earth,' Amanda Knox series in 2025 preview
TV // 3 hours ago
Disney+ teases 'Alien: Earth,' Amanda Knox series in 2025 preview
July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its slate of upcoming 2025 releases, which includes "Alien: Earth" and "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox."
'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets teaser, Sept. premiere date
TV // 6 hours ago
'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets teaser, Sept. premiere date
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Alice in Borderland," due for a Sept. 25 release. The Japanese survival thriller stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya.
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
TV // 1 day ago
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
July 7 (UPI) -- Journalist Eva Pilgrim will serve as the next anchor of "Inside Edition," replacing outgoing anchor Deborah Norville.
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
TV // 1 day ago
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
July 7 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced "Tim Rex in Space," a new animated series aimed at preschool-aged children, will premiere on the cable network Aug. 4.
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" ahead of its Aug. 28 premiere.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives
TV // 1 day ago
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives
July 7 (UPI) -- Starz released photos from "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" on Monday featuring the actors playing new characters . The prequel premieres Aug. 8.

