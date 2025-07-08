Kyla Pratt, Kelcey Mawema to star in Lifetime's 'Girl in the Cellar'

July 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced Tuesday it has greenlit the TV movie Girl in the Cellar. It will air Saturday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Kyla Pratt and Kelcey Mawema will star in the movie inspired by a true story. Pratt plays Rebecca, a mother whose daughter, Lory (Mawema), keeps her boyfriend a secret from her mom.

When Rebecca finds out, she locks Lory in her cellar. Lory doesn't know, however, that Rebecca's father locked her in the same basement.

Girl in the Cellar follows Lifetime true crime movies Girl in the Attic, Girl in the Garage, Girl Locked Upstairs, Girl in the Video, Girl in Room 13, Girl in the Basement, Girl in the Bunker, Girl in the Box and Girl in the Shed.

Pratt previously starred in Lifetime original holiday movies Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve, No Time Like Christmas and The Christmas Pact. Mawema was in Lifetime's Cruel Instruction and The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice.

Eva Gonzalez Szigrisz wrote the script. Robert Adetuyi directs the film.