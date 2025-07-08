Trending
TV
July 8, 2025 / 12:42 PM

Disney+ teases 'Alien: Earth,' Amanda Knox series in 2025 preview

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Sydney Chandler arrives on the red carpet at the "Don't Worry Darling" photocall in 2022. She stars in "Alien: Earth." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Sydney Chandler arrives on the red carpet at the "Don't Worry Darling" photocall in 2022. She stars in "Alien: Earth." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing its slate of upcoming 2025 releases.

In a "Coming Soon in 2025" clip released Tuesday, the streamer teased several new shows, including Alien: Earth and the limited series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Admondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diem Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

The series takes place in 2120, two years prior to the events of the 1979 film Alien. In the upcoming show, "mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined" are discovered.

Alien: Earth arrives on FX and Hulu on Aug. 12.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, meanwhile, stars Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

The series, due Aug. 20, is described as being "inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her journey to set herself free."

The roster also includes Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is expected in December. A third season has already been ordered.

All's Fair, a legal drama from Ryan Murphy starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor, is set to arrive in the fall.

The streamer also teased Chad Powers and Wonder Man.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets teaser, Sept. premiere date
TV // 3 hours ago
'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets teaser, Sept. premiere date
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Alice in Borderland," due for a Sept. 25 release. The Japanese survival thriller stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya.
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
TV // 21 hours ago
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
July 7 (UPI) -- Journalist Eva Pilgrim will serve as the next anchor of "Inside Edition," replacing outgoing anchor Deborah Norville.
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
TV // 21 hours ago
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
July 7 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced "Tim Rex in Space," a new animated series aimed at preschool-aged children, will premiere on the cable network Aug. 4.
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 21 hours ago
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" ahead of its Aug. 28 premiere.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives
TV // 22 hours ago
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives
July 7 (UPI) -- Starz released photos from "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" on Monday featuring the actors playing new characters . The prequel premieres Aug. 8.
'Superman' star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
TV // 1 day ago
'Superman' star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
July 7 (UPI) -- "Superman" star David Corenswet is set to read a children's story on "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" Friday.
Cierra Ortega's parents seek 'compassion' after 'Love Island' firing
TV // 1 day ago
Cierra Ortega's parents seek 'compassion' after 'Love Island' firing
July 7 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega's parents spoke out following her firing from "Love Island USA." Her departure was announced Sunday after old social media posts surfaced in which she allegedly uses racial slurs.
Morpheus protects the Dreaming in 'Sandman' Season 2, Volume 2 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Morpheus protects the Dreaming in 'Sandman' Season 2, Volume 2 teaser
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second portion of "The Sandman" Season 2 ahead of its July 24 arrival on the streamer. Tom Sturridge stars in the fantasy series.
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
July 7 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker and Jason Watkins have joined the cast of the BBC's screen adaptation of James Graham's play "Dear England."
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
TV // 1 day ago
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
NEW YORK, July 6 (UPI) -- Shazad Latif told UPI he was honored to star in "Nautilus" and find ways to make Jules Verne's classic adventure story, "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," his own.

Trending Stories

Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
Matt Cameron leaves Pearl Jam after '27 fantastic years'
Matt Cameron leaves Pearl Jam after '27 fantastic years'
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama

Follow Us