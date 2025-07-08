'NCIS,' 'Star Trek,' 'Ghosts' stars coming to San Diego Comic-Con

1 of 5 | From left, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo and Isla Gie star in "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," premiering Sept. 4 on Paramount+ with Showtime. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

July 8 (UPI) -- CBS Studios announced Tuesday that it is bringing the new NCIS spinoff, two Star Trek series and Ghosts to San Diego Comic-Con this month. Comic-Con takes place July 24-27 in San Diego, Calif., with previews on July 23.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva has a panel at 3 p.m. PDT July 24 in the Indigo Ballroom. Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are reprising their roles from NCIS and attending the panel as stars and executive producers.

Brien Dietzen will moderate the panel, which also includes showrunner John McNamara. The show premieres Sept. 4 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Star Trek Universe has a panel Saturday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m. in Hall H, the biggest hall in the San Diego Convention Center. This panel includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Strange New Worlds stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley will be on the panel with executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman. Sesaon 3 premieres July 17 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard are scheduled to appear with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

Robert Picardo, who played Doctor in several Star Trek series and movies, will moderate both panels.

The Ghosts panel will be in Ballroom 20 on Saturday, July 26 at 3:30 p.m. Stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are scheduled. Writer/actor Punam Patel moderates.

Star Trek and NCIS will also have activations at Paramount+'s The Lodge at Happy Does on 340 Fifth Street.