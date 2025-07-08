Trending
TV
July 8, 2025 / 9:49 AM

'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets teaser, Sept. premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Alice in Borderland." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Netflix is teasing Season 3 of "Alice in Borderland." Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 3 of Alice in Borderland, due for a Sept. 25 release.

A trailer released Monday shows the characters getting lured back into the deadly games.

The teaser opens with a close-up image of the Joker card, and then cuts to an apparent interview with Arisu, who is portrayed by Kento Yamazaki.

"I feel like I dreamed about a journey," he says, without any recollection of the games of the sophomore season.

Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) similarly is haunted by the violence of Season 2, despite her memory being wiped.

"I see the same scene over and over," she says.

"One day, Usagi, led by afterlife researcher Ryuji (Kento Kaku) suddenly vanishes," an official synopsis reads. Arisu must venture back to the Borderland to rescue her.

The Japanese survival thriller series is based on the graphic novels by Haro Aso and stars Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi and Katsuy Maiguma.

