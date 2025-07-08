Trending
July 8, 2025 / 4:03 PM

Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'

By Ben Hooper
Eric Bana stars in "Untamed," a new series coming to Netflix July 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Eric Bana stars in "Untamed," a new series coming to Netflix July 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Untamed, a new series starring Eric Bana as a National Parks Service agent investigating a murder in the wilds of Yosemite National Park.

The trailer, released Tuesday, stars Bana as Kyle Turner, an agent with the NPS Investigative Services Branch, as he probes what initially appears to be the accidental death of a woman who fell from El Capitan.

Turner and his new partner, Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), come to suspect the woman died while fleeing from a killer in the park -- and the killer has struck before.

The series, created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, also stars Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt and Wilson Bethel.

All episodes of Untamed release July 17 on Netflix.

