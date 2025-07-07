1 of 7 | From left, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater star in "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," premiering Aug. 8 on Starz. Photo courtesy of Starz

July 7 (UPI) -- Starz released new photos from Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Monday. The new series premieres Aug. 8.

Blood of My Blood is a prequel to Outlander, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as couple Jamie and Clare Fraser.

The Blood of My Blood photos show Rory Alexander as young Murtagh Fraser and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, ancestors of Heughan's Jamie. Harriet Slater also plays Ellen MacKenzie, who becomes Jamie's mother.

Other photos show Tony Curran as young Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Sam Retford as young Dougal MacKenzie, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie and Conor MacNeil as Ned Gowan.

Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star as Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, the parents of Balfe's Claire. The time travel romance spans from 18th-century Scotland to World War I.

Photos show Henry and Hemione laughing together, Jamie and Ellen standing and embracing in the Highlands, and the couples standing on opposite sides of the stones that allow them to travel through time.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner for Blood of My Blood and also executive produces with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg. The show will air weekly on Starz and the Starz streaming app.

Outlander will end with Season 8. Blood of My Blood has already been renewed for a second season.