Trending
TV
July 7, 2025 / 3:02 PM

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives

By Fred Topel
Share with X
From left, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater star in "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," premiering Aug. 8 on Starz. Photo courtesy of Starz
1 of 7 | From left, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater star in "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," premiering Aug. 8 on Starz. Photo courtesy of Starz

July 7 (UPI) -- Starz released new photos from Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Monday. The new series premieres Aug. 8.

Blood of My Blood is a prequel to Outlander, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as couple Jamie and Clare Fraser.

The Blood of My Blood photos show Rory Alexander as young Murtagh Fraser and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, ancestors of Heughan's Jamie. Harriet Slater also plays Ellen MacKenzie, who becomes Jamie's mother.

Other photos show Tony Curran as young Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Sam Retford as young Dougal MacKenzie, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie and Conor MacNeil as Ned Gowan.

Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star as Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, the parents of Balfe's Claire. The time travel romance spans from 18th-century Scotland to World War I.

Photos show Henry and Hemione laughing together, Jamie and Ellen standing and embracing in the Highlands, and the couples standing on opposite sides of the stones that allow them to travel through time.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner for Blood of My Blood and also executive produces with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg. The show will air weekly on Starz and the Starz streaming app.

Outlander will end with Season 8. Blood of My Blood has already been renewed for a second season.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon
July 7 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced "Tim Rex in Space," a new animated series aimed at preschool-aged children, will premiere on the cable network Aug. 4.
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 15 minutes ago
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" ahead of its Aug. 28 premiere.
'Superman' star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
TV // 3 hours ago
'Superman' star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
July 7 (UPI) -- "Superman" star David Corenswet is set to read a children's story on "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" Friday.
Cierra Ortega's parents seek 'compassion' after 'Love Island' firing
TV // 3 hours ago
Cierra Ortega's parents seek 'compassion' after 'Love Island' firing
July 7 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega's parents spoke out following her firing from "Love Island USA." Her departure was announced Sunday after old social media posts surfaced in which she allegedly uses racial slurs.
Morpheus protects the Dreaming in 'Sandman' Season 2, Volume 2 teaser
TV // 4 hours ago
Morpheus protects the Dreaming in 'Sandman' Season 2, Volume 2 teaser
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second portion of "The Sandman" Season 2 ahead of its July 24 arrival on the streamer. Tom Sturridge stars in the fantasy series.
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
TV // 7 hours ago
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
July 7 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker and Jason Watkins have joined the cast of the BBC's screen adaptation of James Graham's play "Dear England."
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
TV // 23 hours ago
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
NEW YORK, July 6 (UPI) -- Shazad Latif told UPI he was honored to star in "Nautilus" and find ways to make Jules Verne's classic adventure story, "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," his own.
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
TV // 2 days ago
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
NEW YORK, July 5 (UPI) -- Jurnee Smollett told UPI that sage advice from a screen icon helped her find the look and voice of her character in the new drama, "Smoke."
'Nip/Tuck,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' star Julian McMahon dead at 56
TV // 2 days ago
'Nip/Tuck,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' star Julian McMahon dead at 56
July 4 (UPI) -- "Nip/Tuck," "Fantastic Four" and "FBI: Most Wanted" star Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56.
'Digman!' season premiere date moved to coincide with 'South Park'
TV // 3 days ago
'Digman!' season premiere date moved to coincide with 'South Park'
July 3 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced the Season 2 premiere of animated comedy "Digman!" has been moved to July 23, the same night as the "South Park" Season 27 premiere.

Trending Stories

Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson
Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama

Follow Us