Netflix is previewing Season 2 of "My Life with the Walter Boys." Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys ahead of its Aug. 28 premiere.

The 48-second preview released Monday shows Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) returning to Colorado after "spiraling" all summer in New York.

She initially relocated to Silver Falls in Season 1, when her mother's best friend (Sarah Rafferty) becomes her legal guardian.

"While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton... all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry), and the mysterious and troubled Cole (Noah LaLonde)," an official synopsis reads.

When Jackie returns, she'll have to face "unresolved feelings and small-town tensions."

The cast includes Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Zoe Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O'Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Jesse Lipscombe, Nathaniel Arcand, Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs and Jake Manley.