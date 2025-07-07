Trending
TV
July 7, 2025 / 3:54 PM

'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2 gets teaser, premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Netflix is previewing Season 2 of "My Life with the Walter Boys." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Netflix is previewing Season 2 of "My Life with the Walter Boys." Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys ahead of its Aug. 28 premiere.

The 48-second preview released Monday shows Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) returning to Colorado after "spiraling" all summer in New York.

She initially relocated to Silver Falls in Season 1, when her mother's best friend (Sarah Rafferty) becomes her legal guardian.

"While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton... all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry), and the mysterious and troubled Cole (Noah LaLonde)," an official synopsis reads.

When Jackie returns, she'll have to face "unresolved feelings and small-town tensions."

The cast includes Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Zoe Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O'Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Jesse Lipscombe, Nathaniel Arcand, Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs and Jake Manley.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' pics show Claire and Jamie's relatives
July 7 (UPI) -- Starz released photos from "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" on Monday featuring the actors playing new characters . The prequel premieres Aug. 8.
'Superman' star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
TV // 2 hours ago
'Superman' star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
July 7 (UPI) -- "Superman" star David Corenswet is set to read a children's story on "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" Friday.
Cierra Ortega's parents seek 'compassion' after 'Love Island' firing
TV // 3 hours ago
Cierra Ortega's parents seek 'compassion' after 'Love Island' firing
July 7 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega's parents spoke out following her firing from "Love Island USA." Her departure was announced Sunday after old social media posts surfaced in which she allegedly uses racial slurs.
Morpheus protects the Dreaming in 'Sandman' Season 2, Volume 2 teaser
TV // 4 hours ago
Morpheus protects the Dreaming in 'Sandman' Season 2, Volume 2 teaser
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second portion of "The Sandman" Season 2 ahead of its July 24 arrival on the streamer. Tom Sturridge stars in the fantasy series.
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
TV // 7 hours ago
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
July 7 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker and Jason Watkins have joined the cast of the BBC's screen adaptation of James Graham's play "Dear England."
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
TV // 23 hours ago
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
NEW YORK, July 6 (UPI) -- Shazad Latif told UPI he was honored to star in "Nautilus" and find ways to make Jules Verne's classic adventure story, "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," his own.
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
TV // 2 days ago
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
NEW YORK, July 5 (UPI) -- Jurnee Smollett told UPI that sage advice from a screen icon helped her find the look and voice of her character in the new drama, "Smoke."
'Nip/Tuck,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' star Julian McMahon dead at 56
TV // 2 days ago
'Nip/Tuck,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' star Julian McMahon dead at 56
July 4 (UPI) -- "Nip/Tuck," "Fantastic Four" and "FBI: Most Wanted" star Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56.
'Digman!' season premiere date moved to coincide with 'South Park'
TV // 3 days ago
'Digman!' season premiere date moved to coincide with 'South Park'
July 3 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced the Season 2 premiere of animated comedy "Digman!" has been moved to July 23, the same night as the "South Park" Season 27 premiere.
Steven Ogg: 'Revival' character is saving town from Devil's children
TV // 4 days ago
Steven Ogg: 'Revival' character is saving town from Devil's children
NEW YORK, July 3 (UPI) -- Steven Ogg told UPI he wanted to be part of the supernatural drama "Revival" because his character, Blaine Abel, is a man who finds purpose in a crisis.

Trending Stories

Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson
Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast
Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast

Follow Us