July 7, 2025 / 11:25 AM

Morpheus protects the Dreaming in 'Sandman' Season 2, Volume 2 teaser

By Jessica Inman
Netflix is teasing Volume 2 of "Sandman's" second and final season. Photo courtesy of Netflix
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second portion of The Sandman Season 2 ahead of its July 24 arrival on the streamer.

The trailer released Monday shows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) facing the consequences of "spilling family blood" and contemplating how he will protect the Dreaming from his enemies.

Season 2 begins weeks after the events of Season 1, as Dream attempts to restore his palace and forget the past, according to an official synopsis.

"This season is about Dream's having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings -- which he doesn't even admit to having," says showrunner and writer Allan Heinberg. "But sooner or later, we all have to reckon with the fact that the struggles we face are often of our own making. Dream must now figure out what to do about it."

The series also stars Ruairi O'Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O'Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, Steve Coogan, Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Kirby, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, Stephen Fry, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, Razane Jammal, Esme Creed-Miles, Adiran Lester and Barry Sloane.

A bonus episode premieres July 31. Season 2 concludes the series.

