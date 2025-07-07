TV
July 7, 2025 / 8:17 AM

Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins join 'Dear England' cast

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Jodie Whittaker has joined the cast of the BBC miniseries "Dear England." File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA
1 of 2 | Jodie Whittaker has joined the cast of the BBC miniseries "Dear England." File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA

July 7 (UPI) -- Doctor Who alum Jodie Whittaker and The Crown actor Jason Watkins have joined the cast of the BBC's screen adaptation of James Graham's play Dear England.

Filming has begun on the four-part series about Gareth Southgate and the England soccer team.

Joseph Fiennes was previously announced to play athlete and team manager Southgate.

"We're so thrilled to announce such a fantastic cast for Dear England and it has been a joy to witness the comradery within this top team as they start filming," Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said in a statement Monday.

"With Joseph Fiennes and Jodie Whittaker leading the cast, Rupert Gold and Paul Whittington directing and Left Bank Pictures producing, BBC viewers are in for a real treat."

