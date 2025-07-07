Trending
July 7, 2025 / 1:01 PM

'Superman' star David Corenswet to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

By Jessica Inman
David Corenswet will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story. Photo courtesy of BBC
July 7 (UPI) -- Superman star David Corenswet is set to read a children's story on CBeebies Bedtime Stories Friday.

Corenswet, 31, will read What Does Daddy Do?, written by Rachel Bright.

"Dexter's daddy is a fireman, Rosie's daddy is a doctor, but Daisy's just not sure what her daddy does all day," an official synopsis reads. "She knows he has 'mountains of paperwork to climb,' and he always has to 'fly' and his boss is a dragon - but can he really be an explorer super knight?"

Snow White's Rachel Zegler and Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran read stories on the show in March. Other past celebrities to read stories include Idris Elba, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish and Chris Hemsworth.

Corenswet portrays the iconic Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman film, due in theaters Friday. The feature is directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Nicholas Hoult.

