Cierra Ortega's parents seek 'compassion' after 'Love Island' firing

Cierra Ortega exited "Love Island USA" Season 7 in Sunday's episode after social media posts resurfaced of her allegedly using racial slurs. Photo by Ben Symons/Peacock

July 7 (UPI) -- Cierra Ortega's parents are asking for compassion following her firing from Love Island USA.

The television personality, 25, left the show after multiple social media posts resurfaced in which Ortega allegedly uses racial slurs.

Her departure was announced during Sunday's episode, and her parents posted about the situation Sunday evening.

"As Cierra's parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives," they wrote. "We've seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn't seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her."

They continued, "We're not here to justify or ignore what's surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters."

Ortega's parents went on to address the "threats" and "cruel messages" she has received amid the backlash, calling it "heartbreaking" and "uncalled for."

"And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they've made," they added. "While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn't had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she'll face this with honesty, growth and grace."

They concluded by asking for "compassion" and "patience."

Ortega paired up with Nic Vansteenberghe during Love Island Season 7, which premiered in June.

Yulissa Escobar previously exited the season after it was discovered she used racial slurs during two podcast appearances.