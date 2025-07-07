'Tim Rex in Space' to premiere Aug. 4 on Nickelodeon

July 7 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced Tim Rex in Space, a new animated series aimed at preschool-aged children, will premiere on the cable network Aug. 4.

The series, a co-production with Channel 5's Milkshake!, "follows a Tyrannosaurus Rex named Tim, his big brother Tommy, little sister Tia and triceratops bestie Kai, as they tackle kid-shaped adventures with dino-sized solutions in space," the official synopsis reads.

The voice cast for the series features Cassian Swan-Mckee, Ace Gill, Hope Delaney, Jamie Smart, Stephen Alan Yorke, Nim Miller, Sophia Nomvete, Jessica Robinson, Alex Carter and Lorraine Bruce.

"Tim and his family live in a unique world comprised of a cluster of asteroids that make up the town of Rumbleton -- a quintessential 21st century suburban town, with each asteroid hosting family homes, cafés, shops, parks and even a beach. All asteroids are connected by a network of slides, ziplines and trampolines, but can also easily be reached on a quick rocket ride," the network said.

Tim Rex in Space, created and produced by Mint Copenhagen will premiere Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Nickelodeon, with an encore presentation at 6:30 p.m. on the Nick Jr. channel.