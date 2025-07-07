Trending
Eva Pilgrim to take anchor's chair on 'Inside Edition'

By Ben Hooper
"Inside Edition" executive producer Charles Lachman announced journalist Eva Pilgrim will take over as the newsmagazine's anchor this fall. Photo courtesy of CBS
July 7 (UPI) -- Journalist Eva Pilgrim will serve as the next anchor of Inside Edition, replacing outgoing anchor Deborah Norville.

Charles Lachman, executive producer of the newsmagazine series, announced Pilgrim will be joining the show as the series' anchor in the fall.

Pilgrim most recently served as Senior National Correspondent and co-anchor of GMA3: What You Need to Know for ABC News.

"We feel like we won the jackpot to have Eva join our team as the next anchor of Inside Edition," Lachman said. "She has solid news chops from her years as a reporter and anchor in national and local news, plus a warm relatability that resonates with audiences. We look forward to having a journalist of her caliber take Inside Edition into its next chapter."

Norville announced in April that she would be stepping down after 30 years in the anchor's chair.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to be here at Inside for all these years. A milestone like this is a time for reflection and on reflection I've decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition," she said on the show.

