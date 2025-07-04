TV
July 4, 2025 / 10:07 PM

'Nip/Tuck,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' star Julian McMahon dead at 56

By Karen Butler
Australian actor Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Australian actor Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Nip/Tuck, Fantastic Four and FBI: Most Wanted star Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56.

His wife, Kelly, told Deadline Friday that the Australian actor -- and son of former Prime Minister William McMahon -- died Wednesday after a private cancer battle in Florida.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," Kelly said.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans."

His representative, David Schiff, separately confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julian's other credits include The Residence, The Surfer, Home and Away, Another World, Profiler and Charmed.

Notable deaths of 2025

Michael Madsen
Actor Michael Madsen arrives on the red carpet for the closing ceremony of the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on June 14, 2012. Madsen, best known for starring in films such as "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill," "Sin City," "Thelma & Louise" and "Donnie Brasco," died at the age of 67 on July 3. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

