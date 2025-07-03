July 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ Singapore is teasing The Nice Guy, a new K-drama starring My Girl's Lee Dong-wook.

The trailer released Wednesday opens with Dong-wook's voice mentioning author Ernest Hemingway as he gazes at a cloudless sky.

"Hemingway once said, 'the sun also rises.' And for me, the sun rose again," he says, referring to his romantic interest Miyoung (Lee Sungkyoung).

As the preview continues, it becomes clear that Dong-wook's character hasn't been forthcoming about his past.

"A man who gave up on his dreams because of loyalty. Because of life, a woman who folded her dreams. A love story that becomes a dream of each other," an official synopsis reads.

The Nice Guy will stream internationally on Disney+ beginning July 18.