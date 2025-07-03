No Season 2 for Uzo Aduba's 'Residence' at Netflix

July 3 (UPI) -- There will be no Season 2 for Uzo Aduba's White House murder mystery, The Residence, at Netflix.

TVLine, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported the news on Wednesday.

The Shondaland show was inspired by Kate Anderson Brower's book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

It co-starred Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Jane Curtin and Randall Park.

Paul William Davies was the show-runner.

Aduba played intrepid private detective Cordelia Cupp.

Subsequent seasons reportedly would have seen Cupp investigate cases in various locations with new ensembles.