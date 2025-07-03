Trending
July 3, 2025 / 7:33 AM

Show-runner wraps fifth, final season of 'Boys:' 'It's bittersweet'

By Karen Butler
Filming on the fifth and final season of Jack Quaid's "The Boys" finished this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
1 of 3 | Filming on the fifth and final season of Jack Quaid's "The Boys" finished this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The Boys show-runner Eric Kripke is mourning the end of filming for the fifth and final season of his superhero satire.

"This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. To #TheBoys family: I love you," Kripke wrote on social media this week. "To the fans: can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap."

The comic-book adaptation about corporate-controlled heroes and the vigilantes trying to keep them in line starred Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Season 5 is expected to air on Prime Video in 2026. The show first debuted in 2019.

