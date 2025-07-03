Trending
TV
July 3, 2025 / 12:33 PM

'Art Detectives' question Chinese diplomat in season finale clip

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Nina Singh and Stephen Moyer star in the season finale of "Art Detectives," streaming Monday on Acorn TV. Photo courtesy of Acorn TV
1 of 5 | Nina Singh and Stephen Moyer star in the season finale of "Art Detectives," streaming Monday on Acorn TV. Photo courtesy of Acorn TV

July 3 (UPI) -- Acorn TV released a clip from the Season 1 finale of Art Detectives on Thursday. The finale streams Monday.

In the clip, DI Mick Palmer (Stephen Moyer) and DC Shazia Malik (Nina Singh) are in a museum admiring a Chinese vase. They question a Chinese government official who lost an auction for an item that has since been stolen.

The missing item is Malik and Palmer's sixth case of the season. Previous mysteries involved a Vermeer, Viking Gold, Banksy street art, vinyl and medieval manuscripts.

Sarah Alexander and Larry Lamb, not seen in the clip, also star. Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paula Powell, Emma Goodwin and Kitty Percy are the writers. Jennie Paddon directed all six.

Gaster, Ing and Powell are also executive producers with Catherine Mackin, Bea Tammer, Daniel March and Klaus Zimmerman. Moyer produces with Candida Julian-Jones.

The previous five episodes are now streaming on Acorn TV.

Moyer and wife Anna Paquin previously spoke with UPI about their film A Bit of Light, which Moyer directed. Paquin played a recovering alcoholic and both said the story's theme of redemption appealed to them.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Guest' photos: Eva Myles, Gabrielle Creevy star in thriller
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Guest' photos: Eva Myles, Gabrielle Creevy star in thriller
July 3 (UPI) -- The BBC is teasing its upcoming four-part thriller "The Guest," starring Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy as Fran and housekeeper Ria.
'The Nice Guy' teaser: Lee Dong-wook stars in new K-drama
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Nice Guy' teaser: Lee Dong-wook stars in new K-drama
July 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ Singapore is teasing "The Nice Guy," a new K-drama starring "My Girl's" Lee Dong-wook.
No Season 2 for Uzo Aduba's 'Residence' at Netflix
TV // 4 hours ago
No Season 2 for Uzo Aduba's 'Residence' at Netflix
July 3 (UPI) -- There will be no Season 2 for Uzo Aduba's White House murder mystery, The Residence, at Netflix.
Show-runner wraps fifth, final season of 'Boys:' 'It's bittersweet'
TV // 5 hours ago
Show-runner wraps fifth, final season of 'Boys:' 'It's bittersweet'
July 3 (UPI) -- "The Boys" show-runner Eric Kripke is mourning the end of filming for the fifth and final season of his superhero satire.
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' S3 gets trailer, will return Aug. 6
TV // 20 hours ago
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' S3 gets trailer, will return Aug. 6
July 2 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing Season 3 of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," its animated "Proud Family" reboot series.
Bella Ramsey to star in Daisy Haggard's thriller series 'Maya'
TV // 20 hours ago
Bella Ramsey to star in Daisy Haggard's thriller series 'Maya'
July 2 (UPI) -- Britain's Channel 4 announced "The Last of Us" actor Bella Ramsey will star in the thriller series "Maya" alongside the show's writer and creator, Daisy Haggard.
Hendricks: Patti-Nan dynamics 'flip-flop' in 'Buccaneers' S2
TV // 22 hours ago
Hendricks: Patti-Nan dynamics 'flip-flop' in 'Buccaneers' S2
NEW YORK, July 2 (UPI) -- Christina Hendricks told UPI Patti, the socialite she plays in "The Buccaneers," is once again close to her daughter Nan (Kristine Frøseth) in Season 2 after secrets and lies caused tension between the women in Season 1.
'Invasion' gets Season 3 teaser, Aug. premiere date
TV // 22 hours ago
'Invasion' gets Season 3 teaser, Aug. premiere date
July 2 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing Season 3 of "Invasion," its sci-fi series starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson and Shioli Kutsuna.
'South Park' Season 27 premiere delayed to July 23
TV // 1 day ago
'South Park' Season 27 premiere delayed to July 23
July 2 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has postponed the "South Park" Season 27 premiere date to July 23 amid uncertainty over the show's streaming rights.
Jennifer Aniston to star in adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Aniston to star in adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir
July 2 (UPI) -- Friends and The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston has signed on to star in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's best-selling 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux
Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux
Bella Ramsey to star in Daisy Haggard's thriller series 'Maya'
Bella Ramsey to star in Daisy Haggard's thriller series 'Maya'
'Jaws' 50th anniversary posters highlight IMAX, 3D, 4DX re-release
'Jaws' 50th anniversary posters highlight IMAX, 3D, 4DX re-release
'Invasion' gets Season 3 teaser, Aug. premiere date
'Invasion' gets Season 3 teaser, Aug. premiere date
Kard returns with 'Drift' EP, 'Touch' music video
Kard returns with 'Drift' EP, 'Touch' music video

Follow Us