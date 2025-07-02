'South Park' Season 27 premiere delayed to July 23

July 2 (UPI) -- South Park's Season 27 premiere date has been postponed.

Originally slated to air on Comedy Central July 9, the season is now scheduled to arrive July 23.

The news, which arrived via the show's Instagram account Wednesday, comes as a disappointment to fans who have been awaiting new episodes since Season 26 aired in 2023.

"You said July 9! It's been in my calendar and I've been looking forward to it," one comment reads.

Deadline said the delay comes amid uncertainty about the show's streaming rights. The series previously streamed exclusively on HBO Max, but that deal expired and has not yet been replaced.

South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, first premiered in 1997.