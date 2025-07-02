Trending
July 2, 2025 / 3:52 PM

'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' S3 gets trailer, will return Aug. 6

By Jessica Inman
Disney+ is previewing Season 3 of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." Photo courtesy of Disney+
July 2 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing a new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, its animated Proud Family reboot series.

Season 3 is due to arrive on the streamer Aug. 6, and Season 4 has already been given the green light, a press release states.

The trailer shows the Proud family traveling to Paris, Nairobi, Brazil and London.

The voice cast includes Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Lynn Whitfield, Adrienne Warren, Kirk Franklin, Al Roker, Bubba Wallace, Chance the Rapper, Brenda Song, Keke Palmer, Cedric the Entertainer, CeeLo Green and Tiffany Haddish.

Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Alvaro Guitierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau, Marcus T. Paullk, Melissa De Sousa, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Artist "A Boogie" Dubose, Bresha Webb, Aiden Dodson, Carlos Alazraqui, Gabrielle Union and Miyachi also voice characters in the show.

