July 2, 2025 / 3:49 PM

Bella Ramsey to star in Daisy Haggard's thriller series 'Maya'

By Ben Hooper
Bella Ramsey will star as the titular character in Channel 4 series "Maya," which is set to film on location in Scotland later this year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Bella Ramsey will star as the titular character in Channel 4 series "Maya," which is set to film on location in Scotland later this year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Britain's Channel 4 announced Bella Ramsey will star in the thriller series Maya alongside the show's writer and creator, Daisy Haggard.

The network said Ramsey (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will star as Maya, a London teenager forced to enter witness protection with her mother, Anna (Haggard), and relocate to a rural town in Scotland.

"As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them in the form of two hit men intent on tracking them down," the official synopsis reads. "As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat."

Haggard, the series' writer and creator, will also co-direct the series with Jamie Donoughue.

"This story and these characters Daisy has created are so alive, nuanced, wickedly funny and scarily dark," Ramsey said in the series announcement. "Every character jumps off the page, the dialogue is incredibly witty and I'm so excited to get to play Maya opposite Daisy's Anna."

The series is set to be filmed on location in Scotland later this year.

"Ever since I first dreamt up this show, there has only ever been one Maya... I wrote the part with Bella so clearly in my head and I honestly still can't believe they want to be part of it," Haggard said. "Bella is pure magic, just insanely talented, and I can't wait for us to work together. I'm also thrilled to be taking the leap into directing, and excited to have the opportunity to co-direct the series alongside the brilliant Jamie Donoughue."

Ramsey will also return to star in The Last of Us Season 3, which has yet to receive a release date. They play Ellie in the post-apocalyptic drama.

Latest Headlines

'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' S3 gets trailer, will return Aug. 6
TV // 39 minutes ago
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' S3 gets trailer, will return Aug. 6
July 2 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing Season 3 of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," its animated "Proud Family" reboot series.
Hendricks: Patti-Nan dynamics 'flip-flop' in 'Buccaneers' S2
TV // 2 hours ago
Hendricks: Patti-Nan dynamics 'flip-flop' in 'Buccaneers' S2
NEW YORK, July 2 (UPI) -- Christina Hendricks told UPI Patti, the socialite she plays in "The Buccaneers," is once again close to her daughter Nan (Kristine Frøseth) in Season 2 after secrets and lies caused tension between the women in Season 1.
'Invasion' gets Season 3 teaser, Aug. premiere date
TV // 2 hours ago
'Invasion' gets Season 3 teaser, Aug. premiere date
July 2 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing Season 3 of "Invasion," its sci-fi series starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson and Shioli Kutsuna.
'South Park' Season 27 premiere delayed to July 23
TV // 6 hours ago
'South Park' Season 27 premiere delayed to July 23
July 2 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has postponed the "South Park" Season 27 premiere date to July 23 amid uncertainty over the show's streaming rights.
Jennifer Aniston to star in adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir
TV // 8 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston to star in adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir
July 2 (UPI) -- Friends and The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston has signed on to star in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's best-selling 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.
Michael Imperioli joins Patrick Dempsey 'Memory of a Killer' series
TV // 21 hours ago
Michael Imperioli joins Patrick Dempsey 'Memory of a Killer' series
July 1 (UPI) -- Fox announced Tuesday that Michael Imperioli has been cast alongside Patrick Dempsey in the midseason drama "Memory of a Killer," adapted from the 2003 Belgian film.
FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5
TV // 22 hours ago
FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5
July 1 (UPI) -- FX announced Tuesday that it has renewed "The Bear" for a fifth season, less than one week after Season 4 premiered.
Dan Stevens to voice Solitus in new 'Lego Star Wars' special
TV // 1 day ago
Dan Stevens to voice Solitus in new 'Lego Star Wars' special
July 1 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" actor Dan Stevens is joining the cast of "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past," a new four-part sequel series to "Rebuild the Galaxy."
'Leanne' trailer: Leanne Morgan stars in Netflix sitcom
TV // 1 day ago
'Leanne' trailer: Leanne Morgan stars in Netflix sitcom
July 1 (UPI) -- Comedian Leanne Morgan plays the titular character in the upcoming Netflix sitcom "Leanne," which arrives on the streamer July 31. The show is co-created by Chuck Lorre.
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
TV // 1 day ago
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
July 1 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the "Terminal List" prequel series, "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," ahead of its Aug. 27 premiere. Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt star.

