July 1, 2025 / 1:51 PM

'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Taylor Kitsch attends the premiere of the motion picture biographical drama "Only the Brave" in 2017. He stars in the upcoming prequel series "Dark Wolf." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast member Taylor Kitsch attends the premiere of the motion picture biographical drama "Only the Brave" in 2017. He stars in the upcoming prequel series "Dark Wolf." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the Terminal List prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, ahead of its Aug. 27 premiere.

The new action-drama showcases the origin story of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) as he navigates life as a Navy SEAL, ultimately becoming a CIA official.

According to an official synopsis, "the series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it."

The trailer released Tuesday shows Ben dressed in uniform.

"When we step on that battlefield, we fight for each other, which is why it's so hard to give up that brotherhood," his voice says as the preview begins.

Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati and Jared Shaw also star.

"Digging into Ben's origin with Dark Wolf was a blast," Kitsch said in a statement. "This season goes even deeper -- there's more grit, more heart and a lot more on the line. It's raw, it's honest and it really lets you see the heart of who he is."

The Terminal List, inspired by Jack Carr's novel of the same name, stars Pratt and began streaming in 2022.

