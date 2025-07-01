Trending
TV
July 1, 2025 / 9:07 AM

'Mormon Wives' stars Jennifer, Whitney join 'DWTS' Season 34

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cast member Jennifer Affleck attends the premiere of Hulu's TV series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 2 in May. She is set to join "DWTS" Season 34. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Cast member Jennifer Affleck attends the premiere of Hulu's TV series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 2 in May. She is set to join "DWTS" Season 34. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt have joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

The news arrived during the Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion special, which aired Tuesday.

Season 3 will feature the women auditioning for the opportunity to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Initially only one cast member was to join the dance competition show, but reunion host Nick Viall said both Affleck and Leavitt were chosen "because you women are so adored," according to E! News.

Affleck, who is pregnant, teased the news in an Instagram post Monday.

"I have some exciting news to share tomorrow," she said before writing more in depth about her pregnancy.

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars will also feature the late Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin and influencer Alix Earle.

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 cast arrives at premiere

Cast members Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann (L-R) attend the premiere of Hulu's TV series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 2 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Friday, May 9, 2025. Storyline: Reality show about swingers who happen to be Mormon wives. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Mama June: Family Crisis' marathon to stream Friday
TV // 18 hours ago
'Mama June: Family Crisis' marathon to stream Friday
June 30 (UPI) -- A marathon of "Mama June: Family Crisis" is slated to air Friday on We TV for Fourth of July.
No Season 2 for 'Doctor Odyssey' on ABC
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for 'Doctor Odyssey' on ABC
June 28 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson's "Doctor Odyssey" has been canceled after one season on ABC.
'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' canceled after one season
TV // 3 days ago
'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' canceled after one season
June 27 (UPI) -- NBC's "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" has been canceled after one season.
Selena Gomez to return as guest in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' S2
TV // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez to return as guest in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' S2
June 27 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will reprise Alex Russo as a guest star in Season 2 of the Disney series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." The show is a spinoff of and sequel to "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season
TV // 3 days ago
Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season
June 27 (UPI) -- HBO announced original comedy series "The Comeback," starring and co-created by Lisa Kudrow, will be revived for a third and final season to air in 2026.
Leo Woodall to co-star with Rachel Weisz in 'Vladimir'
TV // 4 days ago
Leo Woodall to co-star with Rachel Weisz in 'Vladimir'
June 27 (UPI) -- Leo Woodall has joined the cast of the Netflix limited series, "Vladimir."
TV review: 'Squid Game' finale still surprises with devious twists
TV // 4 days ago
TV review: 'Squid Game' finale still surprises with devious twists
LOS ANGELES, June 27 (UPI) -- The third and final season of "Squid Game," premiering Friday on Netflix, is full of devious twists until the satisfying finale.
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
TV // 4 days ago
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
NEW YORK, June 26 (UPI) -- Taron Egerton told UPI the character he plays in the new Apple TV+ series "Smoke" is not a likable hero, but he was intriguing to play.
Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations July 15
TV // 4 days ago
Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations July 15
June 26 (UPI) -- The Television Academy announced actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will announce this year's Emmy Awards nominations on July 15.
Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Ransom Canyon'
TV // 5 days ago
Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Ransom Canyon'
June 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered Season 2 of its contemporary western, "Ransom Canyon."

Trending Stories

'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
Movie review: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has few moments of fun
Movie review: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has few moments of fun
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast
Beyond 'Squid Game': 5 upcoming South Korean thriller films, TV series
Beyond 'Squid Game': 5 upcoming South Korean thriller films, TV series
Famous birthdays for June 28: Jessica Hecht, Mel Brooks
Famous birthdays for June 28: Jessica Hecht, Mel Brooks

Follow Us