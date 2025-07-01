Dan Stevens to voice Solitus in new 'Lego Star Wars' special

July 1 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast actor Dan Stevens is joining the cast of a new four-part Lego Star Wars special.

Stevens will lend his voice to the villain Solitus in Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, a sequel series to Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (2024). The new special is due on Disney+ Sept. 19.

The voice cast also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, Ahmed Best, Mark Hamill, Ashley Eckstein and Ben Schwartz.

Solitus is ready to shake things up. Dan Stevens joins LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, a four-piece special event, September 19 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MFW6nl0ZvE— Star Wars (@starwars) July 1, 2025

"With the new villain, Solitus, entering the scene, things are about to get a lot more complicated for this Force Builder in training," an official synopsis says of Sig Greebling's (Matarazzo) character arc.

"There really isn't a tug of war between the good and the light with Solitus. It really is just a pure evil force whose main desire is control and order..." Matarazzo said.

