Trending
TV
July 1, 2025 / 4:05 PM

Dan Stevens to voice Solitus in new 'Lego Star Wars' special

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Dan Stevens will voice Solitus in "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past." File Photo by Derek French/UPI
1 of 3 | Dan Stevens will voice Solitus in "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past." File Photo by Derek French/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast actor Dan Stevens is joining the cast of a new four-part Lego Star Wars special.

Stevens will lend his voice to the villain Solitus in Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, a sequel series to Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (2024). The new special is due on Disney+ Sept. 19.

The voice cast also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, Ahmed Best, Mark Hamill, Ashley Eckstein and Ben Schwartz.

"With the new villain, Solitus, entering the scene, things are about to get a lot more complicated for this Force Builder in training," an official synopsis says of Sig Greebling's (Matarazzo) character arc.

"There really isn't a tug of war between the good and the light with Solitus. It really is just a pure evil force whose main desire is control and order..." Matarazzo said.

May the 4th: Fans channel the Force on Star Wars Day

Star Wars fans turned out in full costume to honor the Force in in Yokohama, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan, on May 4, 2025. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Leanne' trailer: Leanne Morgan stars in Netflix sitcom
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Leanne' trailer: Leanne Morgan stars in Netflix sitcom
July 1 (UPI) -- Comedian Leanne Morgan plays the titular character in the upcoming Netflix sitcom "Leanne," which arrives on the streamer July 31. The show is co-created by Chuck Lorre.
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
TV // 2 hours ago
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
July 1 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the "Terminal List" prequel series, "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," ahead of its Aug. 27 premiere. Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt star.
'Mormon Wives' stars Jennifer, Whitney join 'DWTS' Season 34
TV // 6 hours ago
'Mormon Wives' stars Jennifer, Whitney join 'DWTS' Season 34
July 1 (UPI) -- "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt have joined the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 34.
'Mama June: Family Crisis' marathon to stream Friday
TV // 1 day ago
'Mama June: Family Crisis' marathon to stream Friday
June 30 (UPI) -- A marathon of "Mama June: Family Crisis" is slated to air Friday on We TV for Fourth of July.
No Season 2 for 'Doctor Odyssey' on ABC
TV // 3 days ago
No Season 2 for 'Doctor Odyssey' on ABC
June 28 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson's "Doctor Odyssey" has been canceled after one season on ABC.
'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' canceled after one season
TV // 3 days ago
'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' canceled after one season
June 27 (UPI) -- NBC's "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" has been canceled after one season.
Selena Gomez to return as guest in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' S2
TV // 4 days ago
Selena Gomez to return as guest in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' S2
June 27 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will reprise Alex Russo as a guest star in Season 2 of the Disney series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." The show is a spinoff of and sequel to "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season
TV // 4 days ago
Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season
June 27 (UPI) -- HBO announced original comedy series "The Comeback," starring and co-created by Lisa Kudrow, will be revived for a third and final season to air in 2026.
Leo Woodall to co-star with Rachel Weisz in 'Vladimir'
TV // 4 days ago
Leo Woodall to co-star with Rachel Weisz in 'Vladimir'
June 27 (UPI) -- Leo Woodall has joined the cast of the Netflix limited series, "Vladimir."
TV review: 'Squid Game' finale still surprises with devious twists
TV // 4 days ago
TV review: 'Squid Game' finale still surprises with devious twists
LOS ANGELES, June 27 (UPI) -- The third and final season of "Squid Game," premiering Friday on Netflix, is full of devious twists until the satisfying finale.

Trending Stories

'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast
'Devil Wears Prada 2' begins production; Kenneth Branagh joins cast
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux
Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux

Follow Us