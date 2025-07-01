Trending
July 1, 2025 / 6:23 PM

FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5

By Fred Topel
From left, Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, seen at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, star in "The Bear." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
From left, Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, seen at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, star in "The Bear." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

July 1 (UPI) -- FX announced Tuesday it has renewed The Bear for a fifth season. Season 4 premiered Wednesday on Hulu.

Season 5 will premiere in 2026.

Season 4 sees chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his staff of The Bear running out of time to save their restaurant. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) entertains an offer from another restaurant.

Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is dealing with his ex-wife's remarriage and shared custody of their daughter while helping Carmy manage the restaurant.

The Bear also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson. Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon recur in some episodes.

Platt plays Carmy's Uncle Jimmy who financed The Bear, but is waiting to see a profit. Gordon plays Claire, the love interest Carmy pushed away and with whom he tried to reconnect in Season 4.

The show has won 21 Emmys including two each for White and Moss-Bachrach, one for Edebiri, Colón-Zayas and guest stars Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis, who both appear in Season 4 also.

Christopher Storer created The Bear and executive produces with Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube.

