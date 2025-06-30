Trending
TV
June 30, 2025 / 3:02 PM

'Mama June: Family Crisis' marathon to stream Friday

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
We TV announced a marathon of "Mama June: Family Crisis." Photo courtesy of We TV
We TV announced a marathon of "Mama June: Family Crisis." Photo courtesy of We TV

June 30 (UPI) -- A marathon of Mama June: Family Crisis is slated to air Friday on We TV for Fourth of July, the network announced Monday.

The first five episodes of Season 7 will air beginning at 5 p.m. EDT, and will stream on ALLBLK and AMC+, a press release states.

The "fireworks-filled midseason catch-up" sees June Shannon, aka Mama June, balancing house hunting and a custody battle over her granddaughter Kaitlyn, while daughter Alana navigates college life and fears that boyfriend Dralin is headed to jail, an official synopsis states.

Shannon's daughter Pumpkin, meanwhile, is experiencing growth in her business and challenges in her marriage.

Episode 6 will arrive July 11, the press release states.

Shannon and her family previously starred on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, mom to Kaitlyn and Kylee, died at age 29 in 2023 after a battle with cancer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

No Season 2 for 'Doctor Odyssey' on ABC
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for 'Doctor Odyssey' on ABC
June 28 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson's "Doctor Odyssey" has been canceled after one season on ABC.
'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' canceled after one season
TV // 2 days ago
'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' canceled after one season
June 27 (UPI) -- NBC's "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" has been canceled after one season.
Selena Gomez to return as guest in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' S2
TV // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez to return as guest in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' S2
June 27 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will reprise Alex Russo as a guest star in Season 2 of the Disney series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." The show is a spinoff of and sequel to "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season
TV // 3 days ago
Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season
June 27 (UPI) -- HBO announced original comedy series "The Comeback," starring and co-created by Lisa Kudrow, will be revived for a third and final season to air in 2026.
Leo Woodall to co-star with Rachel Weisz in 'Vladimir'
TV // 3 days ago
Leo Woodall to co-star with Rachel Weisz in 'Vladimir'
June 27 (UPI) -- Leo Woodall has joined the cast of the Netflix limited series, "Vladimir."
TV review: 'Squid Game' finale still surprises with devious twists
TV // 3 days ago
TV review: 'Squid Game' finale still surprises with devious twists
LOS ANGELES, June 27 (UPI) -- The third and final season of "Squid Game," premiering Friday on Netflix, is full of devious twists until the satisfying finale.
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
TV // 4 days ago
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
NEW YORK, June 26 (UPI) -- Taron Egerton told UPI the character he plays in the new Apple TV+ series "Smoke" is not a likable hero, but he was intriguing to play.
Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations July 15
TV // 4 days ago
Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations July 15
June 26 (UPI) -- The Television Academy announced actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will announce this year's Emmy Awards nominations on July 15.
Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Ransom Canyon'
TV // 4 days ago
Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Ransom Canyon'
June 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered Season 2 of its contemporary western, "Ransom Canyon."
Dane, Ackles: 'Countdown' cops collaborate well, but also butt heads
TV // 4 days ago
Dane, Ackles: 'Countdown' cops collaborate well, but also butt heads
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Eric Dane and Jensen Ackles told UPI the cop characters they play in the new action-drama, "Countdown," may not always get along, but they work well together under pressure.

Trending Stories

'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
Beyond 'Squid Game': 5 upcoming South Korean thriller films, TV series
Beyond 'Squid Game': 5 upcoming South Korean thriller films, TV series
'F1' tops North American box office with $55.6M
'F1' tops North American box office with $55.6M
John Travolta makes surprise appearance at 'Grease' sing-a-long
John Travolta makes surprise appearance at 'Grease' sing-a-long
Famous birthdays for June 28: Jessica Hecht, Mel Brooks
Famous birthdays for June 28: Jessica Hecht, Mel Brooks

Follow Us