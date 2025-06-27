Trending
June 27, 2025

Selena Gomez to return as guest in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' S2

By UPI Staff
Selena Gomez will reprise Alex Russo in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Selena Gomez will reprise Alex Russo in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will return as a guest star in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2.

The singer and actress, 32, will reprise Alex Russo in the new season of the Disney Channel and Disney+ series.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a spinoff of and sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, which had a four-season run from 2007 to 2012. The original series starred Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin as Alex, Justin and Max Russo, three half-wizard siblings living in New York City.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place centers on an adult Justin (Henrie), who has a wife (Mimi Gianopulos) and two sons, Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko). Justin takes in another young wizard, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), and helps train her in magic.

Gomez confirmed her return Thursday on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of herself with a wand and the caption "Just feels right..."

Selena Gomez will reprise Alex Russo as a guest star in Season 2 of the Disney series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." Screenshot via selenagomez/Instagram Stories/Disney

Season 2 will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ in the fall. The season sees Billie (Brown) navigate the more complicated aspects of the Russo family, including Roman and Milo's new magical powers.

"As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges -- one that could unravel the Russos forever," a press release reads.

In addition to Wizards, Gomez will return to star in Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

